Commissioner pays visit to HFH  

RAWALPINDI- Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has directed the administration of Holy Family Hospital to complete installation work of air conditioners in operation theater and gynae ward besides ensuring the cleanliness in all areas of the hospital. He also ordered the doctors and the paramedical staff to behave with the patients and their attendants politely or else strict action would be taken against them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha issued these directions during a visit to HFH here on Thursday.

He was flanked by Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Ashfaq Niazi and other senior and junior doctors.

According to details, the Commissioner paid a visit to HFH and viewed the health care facilities being provided to the patients by the doctors. He also inspected Gynae Ward, Operation Theater, Surgical Units 1 and 2 and interacted with the patients and their attendants. Commissioner asked the management of HFH to speed up the work of installation of ACs in Gynae Ward and OT of the hospital. He also directed the DMS to ensure the cleanliness of all the areas of the hospital. He said that the hospital management should provide a better sitting place for the attendants of the patients in the hospital besides providing them potable cool water in harsh weather. “The sanitary workers should concentrate on cleanliness of washrooms of the hospital or else action would be taken against the supervisor and other staffers,” he said. Earlier, Director Health Rawalpindi briefed the commissioner about the health facilities being provided to patients in HFH.