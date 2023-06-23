Concerning Encounter

As the country grapples with multiple crises, another menace has resurfaced, as on Wednesday it was reported that Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul Aziz dodged arrest after his guards put up resistance to the police party when he came out of the mosque after leading Zuhr prayers despite a ban on him from the authorities. The reports of this encounter are quite concerning as Jamia Hafsa students attacked police constables and there are claims that Abdul Aziz fired at the CTD officials. This is an unresolved chapter that is coming back to haunt us and brings up painful memories of the past.

Reports reveal that a team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had gone to Lal Masjid to talk to Abdul Aziz and ask him to present himself for clearing certain queries. Among the queries was the reemergence of the Maulana as khateeb (prayer leader) in Lal Masjid despite the fact that he had retired and was replaced and attempts to take control over the adjoining plot of the former children library, in addition to other matters.

The details of the encounter are not entirely clear. What we do know is that CTD officials tried to prevent Maulana Abdul Aziz from reaching Jamia Hafsa in G-7, which is when rounds of fire were exchanged. Soon after, female students of Jamia Hafsa blocked several roads, including Jinnah Avenue and the bridge near Kulsoom Plaza, to protest against the attempted arrest of the cleric. The impunity with which Abdul Aziz and the students of Jamia Hafsa challenged the writ of the state should be of serious concern to all the concerned stakeholders. Not only did the seminary students beat female constables with sticks, but Umme Hasaan, wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz, also sought help from the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a video message, asking them not to stay quiet.

For now, no protestors have been arrested, but FIRs were lodged late Wednesday night against three guards of Maulana Abdul Aziz who had been arrested by the CTD. This is an issue that was partially resolved by the authorities, and leniency was adopted in the case of Abdul Aziz overtime. The state cannot allow for this chapter to be reopened again and a clear message must be sent. We have seen the state impose its will in recent weeks, and the same must be done here as there is no room for double standards.