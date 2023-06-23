Court confirms interim bail of Rasikh Elahi, others in money laundering case

LAHORE/DI KHAN - A banking court on Thursday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, and three others in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA). Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court confirmed the interim bail of his wife Zahra, Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem Elahi and Zaighum and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million each for availing the relief. Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail applications of the accused. All the ac­cused appeared before the court during proceedings. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted interim bail to the accused on June 12. The FIA had registered a case against accused on charges of money laundering. It was alleged that accused committed money laundering of Rs 30 million.

PPP BELIEVES IN PRACTICAL STEPS RATHER THAN PROMISES: KUNDI

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that his party believed in practical steps rather than just promises. In a statement is­sued here, the state minister said another promise made with the people of Paroa has been fulfilled and a NADRA office in the Tehsil will start functioning from tomorrow.He said the residents of Tehsil Paroa will have the facility of NADRA at their doorstep for which they had to come to Dera Ismail Khan.