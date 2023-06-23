Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court confirms interim bail of Rasikh Elahi, others in money laundering case

Court confirms interim bail of Rasikh Elahi, others in money laundering case
APP
June 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE/DI KHAN   -   A banking court on Thursday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, and three others in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA). Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court confirmed the interim bail of his wife Zahra, Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem Elahi and Zaighum and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million each for availing the relief. Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail applications of the accused. All the ac­cused appeared before the court during proceedings. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted interim bail to the accused on June 12. The FIA had registered a case against accused on charges of money laundering. It was alleged that accused committed money laundering of Rs 30 million.

PPP BELIEVES IN PRACTICAL STEPS RATHER THAN PROMISES: KUNDI

Shehbaz hopes for program revival in meeting with IMF Chief

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that his party believed in practical steps rather than just promises. In a statement is­sued here, the state minister said another promise made with the people of Paroa has been fulfilled and a NADRA office in the Tehsil will start functioning from tomorrow.He said the residents of Tehsil Paroa will have the facility of NADRA at their doorstep for which they had to come to Dera Ismail Khan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687492808.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023