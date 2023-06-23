CTD books Lal Masjid former cleric, 4 others under terrorism, attempted murder charges for attacking police party

Islamabad-A case has been registered against former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz Ghazi and four others for firing on cops of Islamabad police on a duty point at Melody Signal, informed sources on Thursday.

The case was registered with Police Station Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a plaintiff of Station House Officer (SHO) PS CTD Inspector Shamas Ul Akbar against Maulana Abdul Aziz Ghazi, Murad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfraz Hussain and Manzoor Hussain, the drive of Maulana, under Pakistan Penal Code sections 324/427/353/186/148/149, AO 13/20/65 and 7/11 EE (Anti-Terrorism Act).

CTD also held three accused nominated in the case whereas a manhunt has also been launched for the arrest of Maulana Abdul Aziz and his driver Manzoor, who managed to flee from the crime scene.

According to the plaintiff, he along with his team was present at Melody Signal for combing and search when he received information that some 5 suspects riding in a white double cabin vehicle having weapons in hands were coming towards Melodi. He added the cops spotted a white colored double cabin vehicle bearing registration number (CK-7590) and signaled the driver to stop for checking. He mentioned Abrar and Sarfraz started hurling threats towards cops soon after stepping down from the vehicle and also opened fire on cops who hardly managed to save their lives. The police officer said another person Maulana Abdul Aziz, who was sitting next to driver Manzoor Hussain and is best known to him (SHO) because of his involvement in terrorism cases and having status of proclaimed offender, also started firing at police. However, the cops remained unhurt while bullets pierced into the official mobile van of the police party, he said adding that police held the three accused and seized weapons from their possession whereas Maulana Abdul Aziz and his driver fled from the scene. SHO appealed for registration of a case against the accused and to arrest them. CTD filed a case against the former cleric of Lal Masjid and four other co-accused under terrorism and attempted murder charges and began investigation.

Meanwhile, CTD has produced the three detained accused before an anti-terrorism court and obtained their physical remand for further investigation.