DEC starts voter enrolment drive with SMS service

Mohmand - The District Election Commissioner (DEC) Umar Khan urged voters on Thursday to ensure their registration status on the new voters’ lists by utilizing a convenient SMS service. By sending an SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to the designated service number 8300, citizens can easily verify their registration details. Additionally, the district election office Mohmand, as well as the ECP helpline and website, are available to assist voters. The DEC emphasized that July 13 is the final deadline for voter registration, correction, and transfer.

To streamline the registration process, the DEC informed voters about the availability of Form-21 for registration or transfer of votes, Form-22 for objections or omissions, and Form-23 for corrections in personal details. These forms can be downloaded and submitted to the respective offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.

Furthermore, the DEC highlighted that the updated voter lists have been displayed at the district election commissioner’s office in Ghalanai and registration officers’ offices for public viewing. The ECP has also enhanced its SMS service (8300) to assist the general public.

Citizens seeking information or assistance can call the ECP helpline at 051-8848888, where they can receive prompt responses through a tele-computerized system. Emphasizing the use of advanced technology, the ECP aims to continue its role in public education through awareness campaigns.

To improve accessibility, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has instructed the integration of the ECP’s call centre service with the registration system, allowing the general public direct access to ECP representatives via telephone calls.

The CEC further directed the expeditious launch of the ECP’s online complaint management system for the general public. Initially implemented on an experimental basis from September 9 of this year, the system aims to address citizen complaints efficiently.