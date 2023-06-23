Friday, June 23, 2023
ECP, AF sign MoU to strengthen institutional mechanisms

ECP, AF sign MoU to strengthen institutional mechanisms

Deal is aimed at ensuring democratic culture, electoral practices and enhancing credibility of election results

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
June 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Asia Foundation yesterday signed a (MoU) aimed at strategically supporting the ECP in strengthening institutional mechanisms to ensure a democratic culture, electoral practices and to enhance the credibility of election results and pro­cesses through coordinated efforts. The MoU sign­ing ceremony was followed by a meeting between ECP and Asia Foundation that was chaired by Sec­retary ECP Omar Hamid Khan. MoU was signed by the Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan and Mr. Haris Qayyum, Senior Advisor the Asia Foundation.

“We value the collaboration with the Asia Foun­dation and believe that our joint efforts will con­tribute to a more inclusive electoral process,” said the Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan he further added “By focusing on citizen awareness and education, we are committed to empowering every eligible Pakistani to actively engage in the democratic process.” Under this MoU, the Asia Foundation and the ECP will collaborate closely to address key challenges and promote fair and transparent elections in Pakistan. The partnership will focus on enhancing institutional mechanisms necessary for conducting credible and inclusive elections, while emphasizing citizen awareness and participation. The Asia Foundation brings its expertise to support the ECP in developing and strengthening institutional mechanisms.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

