Events held across Balochistan to show solidarity with Army

ISLAMABAD - Different rallies and seminars were organised on Thursday in different districts of Balochistan to express solidarity with the martyrs and pay tribute to the security forces for their valour and services to the country.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated and paid tribute to the martyrs.

The speakers comprising local representatives lauded the services and sacrifices of the security forces and also offered Fateha.

A similar event was also held in Zhob, Harnai, Musakhel and Barkhan to pay tribute to the martyrs.

A Quran Khwani was organized at Barkhan in which around 150 individuals participated and prayed for peace and progress of the country.

Meanwhile, various sports competitions were held in different districts of Balochistan participated by a huge number of people.

Six football matches were played in Districts Kalat, Loralai and Sorab. Two cricket matches were played at Districts Sorab and Ziarat spectated by over 360 people. A musical night was also organized at Ziarat in which over 200 individuals participated.