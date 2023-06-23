FM thanks UN members for endorsing Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday thanked the members of Asia Pacific Group at the United Nations for their sup­port and confidence in unanimously endorsing Pakistan’s candidature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026. In a tweet the foreign minister said,”I thank the members of Asia Pacific Group at UN in NY for their support & confidence in unani­mously endorsing Pakistan’s candi­dature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.” Pakistan was determined to make its contribu­tions while upholding the principles of United Nations Charter, he added.