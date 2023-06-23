Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FM thanks UN members for endorsing Pakistan

FM thanks UN members for endorsing Pakistan
APP
June 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday thanked the members of Asia Pacific Group at the United Nations for their sup­port and confidence in unanimously endorsing Pakistan’s candidature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026. In a tweet the foreign minister said,”I thank the members of Asia Pacific Group at UN in NY for their support & confidence in unani­mously endorsing Pakistan’s candi­dature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.” Pakistan was determined to make its contribu­tions while upholding the principles of United Nations Charter, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687492808.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023