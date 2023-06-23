Friday, June 23, 2023
Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered

Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered
Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Funeral prayers of Sepoy Gul Rauf Shaheed (29), resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Abid Ullah Shaheed (23), resident of District Karak who embraced shahadat on 20 June 2023 in an impro­vised explosive device (IED) explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, were of­fered at Bannu and later at their hometowns.

The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, according to the ISPR. Senior serving & retired officers/soldiers, relatives and large num­ber of people attended the funerals. Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs, the ISPR said further.

Our Staff Reporter

Latest Highlights

