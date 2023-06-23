Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs218,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs218,700 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs187,328 from Rs187,500 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs171,718 from Rs171,875, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1929 from $1934, the association reported.