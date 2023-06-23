Govt advised to enter into new long term contracts to meet future LNG demand

ISLAMABAD-The Planning Commission has recommended the government that to meet the future LNG demand it should enter into new long term contracts, install an additional terminal with a minimum capacity of 600MMCFD and build gas storages across the country.

It has also been recommended to expedite the development of the North-South gas pipeline, as the anticipated import of LNG by 2030 will increase to 1,900 MMCFD; the pipeline project should be completed before 2025 to meet the growing gas demand in the north.

The recommendations were made by a report launched by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative on Thursday on Pakistan Natural Gas: Policy Analysis &Way Forward. The report has been prepared by Integrated Energy Planning (IEP). IEP has been established at the Energy Wing of the Planning Commission. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal launched the report.

The report has made several short term, medium and long term recommendations for meeting the future gas demands of the country. It has been recommended to introduce gas trading companies. Globally gas trading companies are benefiting the governments in financial risk management, contract swapping, hedging, procurement and sales of LNG for a better supply chain of natural gas. Pakistan should consider following these footprints by extending the mandate of PLL to allow the company to achieve sustainable gas supply targets.

The country may encourage local and foreign firms to participate in gas E&P activities. Initiatives such as creating a favorable working atmosphere for E&P companies through ease of doing business, providing a safe working environment and attractive wellhead prices comparable with regional countries offered by the government could boost their confidence in the gas E&P sector of Pakistan. The report recommended that a detailed study on low BTU gas conversion should be carried out through third-party consultants to make a feasibility plan for efficient utilization of low BTU gas reserves for power generation and domestic consumption.

Sui companies can work on reducing UFG losses by setting a realistic target for UFG reduction by analyzing the loss in each UFG component with international best practices. The government should be devising a mechanism to work on the component-wise UFG reduction targets instead of solely working on a combined limit and developing a UFG reduction program in collaboration with mutual technical assistance between the Sui companies. Considering the frequent variation in LNG spot prices in the international market, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules should be supportive of the LNG procurement agencies of the country. Particularly in the development of gas trading companies, specialized PPRA rules are inevitable. For instance, rules like 13(1) which restricts the response time to be less than fifteen days for national and thirty days for international competitive bidding, need to be reconsidered to support LNG procurement agencies in timely procurement of the LNG cargoes.

For medium and long-term, it has been recommended to improve and enhance LNG terminal capacity. The country has enough available terminal capacity to manage LNG imports until 2025. Thereafter, an additional terminal with a minimum capacity of 600 MMCFD and 19 cargos per annum will be needed to facilitate the anticipated import requirement of 1,900 MMCFD by 2030. The report also proposed enhancing the re-gasification capacity. Currently, single cargo unloading, and re-gasification duration are almost 5 days. To meet future LNG imports, the regasification duration needs to be decreased so that a maximum number of cargos can be unloaded per month. It has been further proposed that to avoid expensive LNG imports in the future, Pakistan may consider working on gas storage facilities by 2030. Gas storage can be carried out in both subsurface gas wells and over the surface salt caverns. Storing cheaper gas procured during the summer and utilizing it in the winter months will help reduce the country’s gas import bills. Gas storage facilities can help save more than $15 per MMBTU of the LNG imported into the country.

It has been recommended to the government to maintain or increase long-term LNG contracts. Government has only three active long-term contracts, some of the existing term contracts include a clause for contract revision in 2026.Therefore, due to more reliance on LNG, Pakistan should expedite the process of entering into fresh long-term LNG import contracts for a smooth and undisruptive supply of gas. To reduce the dependence on expensive LNG imports from spot markets, Pakistan could consider pipeline import of natural gas through neighboring countries. The proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project can supply 1,350 MMCFD of gas while the Iran-Pakistan (I-P) gas pipelines project can supply 750 MMCFD of natural gas if constructed in the future.

There is a need to expedite the development of the North-South gas pipeline. Because the anticipated import of LNG by 2030 will increase to 1,900 MMCFD, the pipeline project should be completed before 2025 to meet the growing gas demand in the North. After the completion of the pipeline, the gas supply can smoothly be carried from south to north. Moreover, a feasibility study of a potential cross-border gas pipeline should be carried out. Overall the report of the Planning Commission doesn’t offer anything new, except its cover, and is based on at least one and one and half year’s old data. A major portion of the report is just cut and paste work. Even sources such as energy year book dated back 2016-21 were used in the report. Interestingly major portion of the report has already appeared in some shape in the media. The report was prepared in March 2023, with the data of 2021-22, however it was released after the lapse of three months. Only OGRA gas price were from February 2023 in the report, the rest are taken from 2021-2022.