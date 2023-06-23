Graduation ceremony of 36th Air War Course held 

ISLAMABAD- The Convocation & Graduation Ceremony of No 36 Air War Course was held at PAF Air War College Institute, Karachi on Thursday, said a press release received here.

It said Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence), was the chief guest at the occasion.

Addressing the graduating officers, the chief guest congratulated them on the successful completion of their course and achieving a distinguished accolade in their career. He emphasized that with changing geo-political landscape, complex dynamics of the national security and the ever-evolving character of war, the requirements for the acquisition of knowledge, to remain abreast of the technological advancements and the prudent application of instruments of national power are of vital importance.

He further stressed the importance of the joint application of military instruments and added that in modern warfare, whether conventional or unconventional, no service could achieve success single-handedly and the role of joint strategic planning cannot be ruled out. He also reiterated the significance of airpower application in the realm of national security and as an essential instrument in the hands of state power for stability and to ensure sovereignty.

Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, President Air War College Institute, gave an overview of the War course and its significant achievements. Later, the chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating officers.

PAF Air War College Institute is a premier institute of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared in domains of Air Power doctrine, strategy and employment for higher military leadership roles. The officers from the tri-services of Pakistan, along with military officers from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were amongst the graduates. The ceremony was also attended by various high-ranking civil and military officers in addition to senior diplomats from friendly countries.