Humayun Akhtar, Ghulam Sarwar quit PTI

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Toeing the line of many of his party colleagues, Humayun Akhtar Khan and Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday announced to quit the PTI while con­demning the May 9 mayhem.

“Being a scion of a martyrs’ family, the May 9 attacks on army installa­tions was a moment of extreme grief and sorrow for me. It is impossible for me to be part of the PTI in the present situation”, Humayun Akhtar said in a statement in Lahore. He fur­ther stated that his family has had a lasting relationship with the Armed Forces since the birth of Pakistan. “We take great pride in the Army which has had generals like Akhtar Abdur Rahman”, he said, adding that the Pakistani nation had always held the Army in great esteem.

“The nation cannot forget the sac­rifices of the Army martyrs. The May 9 incidents saddened our family like other Pakistanis. These incidents should be condemned in the stron­gest possible words”, he affirmed. It may be recalled here that Huma­yun Akhtar Khan has been associat­ed with the PML-N and the PML-Q in the past. He joined the PTI in July 2018. Besides serving numer­ous terms as MNA, he also served as federal minister for trade during Parvez Musharraf’s rule. Similar­ly, a easoned politician from Rawal­pindi Ghulam Sarwar Khan also an­nounced to part ways with the PTI over the violent events of May 9.

He made the announcement in a video statement only a day after his arrest in Islamabad.