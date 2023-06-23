Friday, June 23, 2023
ICU hosts youth talent competition

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Peshawar  -   Islamia College Charted University, in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, organized a day-long competition to promote the talents of the youth. Students from various public and private sector universities, including the University of Peshawar, Islamia College University, Agriculture University, Abasyn University, and Sarhad University of Sciences and Technology, participated in the event. The competition encompassed a wide range of categories such as computer quizzes, speed programming, web designing, poster designing, painting, photography, videography, and video games. Additionally, an exhibition featuring handicrafts and paintings was organized alongside the competitions.

The participants demonstrated their exceptional skills and creativity, utilizing the platform provided by the competition. The prize distribution ceremony took place at Rose Capel Hall, where the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Majid Khan, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the event. Dr Majid emphasized the significance of such events in fostering the holistic development of students, enhancing their skills, and nurturing a spirit of healthy competition. He extended his gratitude to the Department of Youth Affairs for their support in making the event possible.

Our Staff Reporter

