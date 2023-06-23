IHC bars ECP from issuing verdict in contempt plea against Fawad

IHC orders Election Commission of Pakistan to continue proceedings in case.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) from announcing its verdict in contempt petition against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order in response to a petition filed by Fawad challeng­ing the show-cause notices is­sued by the electoral body to him in January and June of this year.

The IHC bench also issued no­tices to the ECP in this matter and said, “Meanwhile, the pro­ceedings before Election Com­mission of Pakistan shall contin­ue, however, no final order shall be passed.” In his petition, the petitioner challenged the notice dated 27.01.2023 and show-cause notice dated 13.06.2023 issued by the respondents.

The counsel for the petition­er contended that impugned show cause notice and the pro­ceedings were without lawful authority. He also contended that under section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017, it was the Election Commission of Paki­stan, which had the jurisdic­tion/authority to initiate con­tempt proceedings and under section 6 of the Act of 2017, the authority/jurisdiction of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan could be exercised on its behalf by the Chief Election Commis­sioner or any commissioner or officer, if duly authorized.

The counsel submitted that no authorization/delegation had been conferred upon the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that with respect to the same events, FIR was also registered and the pe­titioner was facing trial in the same, hence initiation of con­tempt proceedings tantamount to double jeopardy. After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench is­sued notice to the respondents for a date in the 1st week of July and deferred hearing till then for further proceedings.