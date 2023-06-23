Friday, June 23, 2023
IHC bars ECP from issuing verdict in contempt plea against Fawad

Petitioner Fawad Chaudhry says impugned show cause notice, proceedings are without lawful authority

Shahid Rao
June 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

IHC orders Election Commission of Pakistan to continue proceedings in case.

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) from announcing its verdict in contempt petition against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order in response to a petition filed by Fawad challeng­ing the show-cause notices is­sued by the electoral body to him in January and June of this year.

The IHC bench also issued no­tices to the ECP in this matter and said, “Meanwhile, the pro­ceedings before Election Com­mission of Pakistan shall contin­ue, however, no final order shall be passed.” In his petition, the petitioner challenged the notice dated 27.01.2023 and show-cause notice dated 13.06.2023 issued by the respondents.

Shehbaz hopes for program revival in meeting with IMF Chief

The counsel for the petition­er contended that impugned show cause notice and the pro­ceedings were without lawful authority. He also contended that under section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017, it was the Election Commission of Paki­stan, which had the jurisdic­tion/authority to initiate con­tempt proceedings and under section 6 of the Act of 2017, the authority/jurisdiction of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan could be exercised on its behalf by the Chief Election Commis­sioner or any commissioner or officer, if duly authorized. 

The counsel submitted that no authorization/delegation had been conferred upon the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that with respect to the same events, FIR was also registered and the pe­titioner was facing trial in the same, hence initiation of con­tempt proceedings tantamount to double jeopardy. After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench is­sued notice to the respondents for a date in the 1st week of July and deferred hearing till then for further proceedings.

Has accused the right to be represented by a lawyer in military courts, asks CJP

