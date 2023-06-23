IHC bars ECP from issuing verdict in contempt plea against Fawad

IHC orders Election Commission of Pakistan to continue proceedings in case.
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from announcing its verdict in contempt petition against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order in response to a petition filed by Fawad challenging the show-cause notices issued by the electoral body to him in January and June of this year.
The IHC bench also issued notices to the ECP in this matter and said, “Meanwhile, the proceedings before Election Commission of Pakistan shall continue, however, no final order shall be passed.” In his petition, the petitioner challenged the notice dated 27.01.2023 and show-cause notice dated 13.06.2023 issued by the respondents.
The counsel for the petitioner contended that impugned show cause notice and the proceedings were without lawful authority. He also contended that under section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017, it was the Election Commission of Pakistan, which had the jurisdiction/authority to initiate contempt proceedings and under section 6 of the Act of 2017, the authority/jurisdiction of Election Commission of Pakistan could be exercised on its behalf by the Chief Election Commissioner or any commissioner or officer, if duly authorized.
The counsel submitted that no authorization/delegation had been conferred upon the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that with respect to the same events, FIR was also registered and the petitioner was facing trial in the same, hence initiation of contempt proceedings tantamount to double jeopardy. After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench issued notice to the respondents for a date in the 1st week of July and deferred hearing till then for further proceedings.