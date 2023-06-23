IUB placed among top 250 universities of Asia

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been included in the list of 201-250 in the World University Ranking Asia of Times High­er Education.

Vice Chancellor of the Is­lamia University of Baha­walpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has congratulated the teachers, students, and alumni of the university, calling it a great success to be included in the first 250 universities in Asian uni­versities. Director Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Dr Asadullah Madani said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Jamia Islamia has shown clear im­provement and superiority in the last years in the deci­mals of the global ranking of universities.

There is a strong possibil­ity that the Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur will be­come the top university in Pakistan and will achieve a prominent position in other performance indicators.