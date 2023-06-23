Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IUB placed among top 250 universities of Asia

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been included in the list of 201-250 in the World University Ranking Asia of Times High­er Education. 

Vice Chancellor of the Is­lamia University of Baha­walpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has congratulated the teachers, students, and alumni of the university, calling it a great success to be included in the first 250 universities in Asian uni­versities. Director Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Dr Asadullah Madani said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Jamia Islamia has shown clear im­provement and superiority in the last years in the deci­mals of the global ranking of universities. 

There is a strong possibil­ity that the Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur will be­come the top university in Pakistan and will achieve a prominent position in other performance indicators.

Eco-journalists explore most modern waste water treatment, recycle plants

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023