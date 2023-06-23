Kh Asif defends civilians' military trials

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif, in national assembly proceedings, declared that those who knocked the apex court against the trial of civilians in military courts have political motives.

Minister made it clear that trials of civilians in military courts will not be for the first time in the coun­try's history. "In the past, there are many precedents of these trials..and even the judiciary has also endorsed them," he said, on point of order.

Minister also mentioned that twen­ty-four or twenty-five civilians were convicted by the military courts in the PTI's government.

He said the parliament would not accept trespassing on parliament’s limits at any cost. Asif also warned that such a situation only leads to confrontation. He also asked the pe­titioners not to challenge the coun­try’s dignity and honour for the sake of their political motives. Khawaja Asif said the memorials of martyrs and the military installations were attacked on the 9th May. Minister also blamed that the political work­ers were motivated by their leader to attack the state. Earlier, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said he had taken immediate notice of the letter issued by the High Ed­ucation Commission, banning the Hindu festival Holi in universities. He said, “On my instructions, the letter has now been withdrawn,” . Tanveer remarked that all the mi­norities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and protection under the country’s Constitution.