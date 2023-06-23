Master Plan for reconstruction of flood-affected areas by July 15: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced final­izing a Master Plan for recon­struction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas by July 15. “It has been agreed [by the special committee formed by the PM] that the Ministry of Planning sit together after the budget [passage] and finalize the $16.3 billion Master Plan of reconstruction and rehabilita­tion of the flood affected areas tentatively by July 15,” he made this announcement on floor of the National Assembly. He said the government had allocated sufficient funds in the budget to execute projects of urgent na­ture in flood-affected areas. The minister said immediate rescue and relief work had been done throughout the country with disbursement of Rs 80 billion through the BISP programme, adding almost Rs100 billion had already been spent in ad­dition to the assistance extend­ed by National Disaster Man­agement Authority in kind. On urgent basis, he said the re­lief goods had been taken from the National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) store, and the Economic Coordina­tion Committee (ECC) of the cabinet recently approved Rs12 billion to replenish its stock, keeping in view the predicted threats of the monsoon and the cyclone. He said a comprehen­sive report had been prepared in collaboration with the Unit­ed Nations Development Pro­gramme (UNDP), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union and the Ministry of Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives, fol­lowing the widespread destruc­tion caused by the heavy rains and floods in 2022.