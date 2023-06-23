Master Plan for reconstruction of flood-affected areas by July 15: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced finalizing a Master Plan for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas by July 15. “It has been agreed [by the special committee formed by the PM] that the Ministry of Planning sit together after the budget [passage] and finalize the $16.3 billion Master Plan of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas tentatively by July 15,” he made this announcement on floor of the National Assembly. He said the government had allocated sufficient funds in the budget to execute projects of urgent nature in flood-affected areas. The minister said immediate rescue and relief work had been done throughout the country with disbursement of Rs 80 billion through the BISP programme, adding almost Rs100 billion had already been spent in addition to the assistance extended by National Disaster Management Authority in kind. On urgent basis, he said the relief goods had been taken from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) store, and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet recently approved Rs12 billion to replenish its stock, keeping in view the predicted threats of the monsoon and the cyclone. He said a comprehensive report had been prepared in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, following the widespread destruction caused by the heavy rains and floods in 2022.