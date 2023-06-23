Friday, June 23, 2023
Met office forecasts hot, humid weather

Web Desk
11:00 AM | June 23, 2023
National

Very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, while dust raising and gusty winds are likely over plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad thirty-one degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar thirty-two, Quetta twenty-six, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-eight degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hot and dry weather in Srinagar, partly cloudy with chances of rain thunderstorm in Jammu, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla and partly cloudy dry in Leh and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh ten, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.  

