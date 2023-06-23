Friday, June 23, 2023
Minister opens new building for public services

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Auqaf, Religious, and Minority Affairs, Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, unveiled a newly constructed building worth approximately 77 million rupees. The building aims to enhance public services related to Auqaf, Hajj, religious, and minority affairs. Alongside the minister, Secretary Auqaf Department Asadullah, Secretary Information and Public Relations Department Mukhtiar Ahmed, Administrator Auqaf Hamid Gigiani, and representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Muslim, and Bahai communities participated in the inauguration ceremony.

During a media interaction, Caretaker Minister Feroze Shah Kakakhel emphasized that the department had fully financed the construction of the building. He highlighted the incorporation of modern facilities to provide the best services possible.

The minister expressed optimism that the new building would improve service delivery and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of all communities within the province.

