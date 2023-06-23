Minister orders monitoring transport fares

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered for strict monitoring of transport fares on the occasion of Eidul-Azha. After assuming responsibilities as transport minister, Ibrahim Murad expressed his determination that overcharging from passengers going to hometowns on the Eid would be stopped in any case. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered to provide all possible facilities to the passengers. Ibrahim Murad directed the Punjab transport secretary to form a special squad to prevent overcharging. “Setting up counters for passengers at bus stands should also be reviewed”, he said. Provincial transport minister warned that immediate action would be taken on the complaints of passengers. “Strict action will be taken against bus stand on complaint of overcharging”, said Murad. He said that transporters’ organizations should also be taken into confidence in this regard.
MINISTER PROMISES BETTER TREATMENT FACILITIES FOR PATIENTS
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said better treatment facilities for patients in all government hospitals is top priority of the government. He was visiting the Student Facilitation Centre at the Mayo Hospital, here on Thursday. He said the government would not tolerate any negligence in treatment of patients. He said visits to the government hospitals would continue in future also. He also appreciated the services of Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik and Medical Superintendent Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr. Zohra Khanum. Earlier, the caretaker provincial health minister reviewed the facilities being provided to students at the Student Facilitation Centre. The vice chancellor gave a briefing to the minister.