Minister orders monitoring transport fares

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Transport, Live­stock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered for strict monitoring of transport fares on the occasion of Eidul-Azha. After assuming responsi­bilities as transport minister, Ibrahim Murad expressed his determination that overcharging from passengers go­ing to hometowns on the Eid would be stopped in any case. He said that care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi or­dered to provide all possible facilities to the passengers. Ibrahim Murad di­rected the Punjab transport secretary to form a special squad to prevent over­charging. “Setting up counters for pas­sengers at bus stands should also be reviewed”, he said. Provincial transport minister warned that immediate action would be taken on the complaints of passengers. “Strict action will be tak­en against bus stand on complaint of overcharging”, said Murad. He said that transporters’ organizations should also be taken into confidence in this regard.

MINISTER PROMISES BETTER TREATMENT FACILITIES FOR PATIENTS

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said better treatment facilities for patients in all government hospitals is top priority of the govern­ment. He was visiting the Student Fa­cilitation Centre at the Mayo Hospital, here on Thursday. He said the govern­ment would not tolerate any negligence in treatment of patients. He said visits to the government hospitals would con­tinue in future also. He also appreciated the services of Vice Chancellor King Ed­ward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Medical Superinten­dent Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik and Medical Superintendent Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr. Zohra Khanum. Earlier, the caretaker provincial health minister reviewed the facilities being provided to students at the Student Fa­cilitation Centre. The vice chancellor gave a briefing to the minister.