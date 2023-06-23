Friday, June 23, 2023
Nanbais announce to increase bread price in KP

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Provincial Nanbais Association has announced to increase the price of 120 grams of roti from Rs20 to Rs25 across the province while rejecting the rate fixed by the government.

Provincial president of the association Malik Iqbal Paindakhel, chairman Gohar Ali, general secretary Ejaz Khan and other office-bearers told a presser that nanbais were facing severe difficulties that due to the lack of government policy.

They said that tandoors were also a small industry, which employ thousands of people. The speakers added that it had become a necessity to increase the price of roti due to the high cost of flour and natural gas. They argued that the government should fix the rate of roti considering their concerns and difficulties. The office-bearers rejected the government’s fixed price of Rs20 and announced to set the price of the 120-gram roti at Rs25 from tomorrow.

Our Staff Reporter

