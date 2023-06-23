National Airlines  

According to Federal Minister of Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the 19-story Roosevelt Hotel in New York, which has been owned by the national airline of Pakistan for almost 120 years, has been given a three-year lease by the New York City Administration. Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said that, because of this agreement, 22 million dollars will come to Pakistan in three years.

Documentary details have not been made public, due to which various concerns are being expressed. According to the report from the Representative of Jung in New York, under a three-year contract, this valuable building containing 1,000 rooms will be used for the assistance and housing of foreigners who have illegally entered the United States from South America and other countries or who have obtained immigration and political asylum.

As a result, after the expiration of the contract period, it is feared that it will be returned in much worse condition, so the deal will not prove to be very profitable, and the valuation of this asset will take a hit. In view of these apprehensions, it would be better if the aviation minister brought the details of this agreement before the nation to clear up any misunderstandings on the part of the citizens.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.