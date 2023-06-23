National Management Course team visits LDA offices

LAHORE - A delegation of participants in the 118th National Management Course visited the office of Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) on Thursday.

Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa wel­comed the delegation and briefed them about the working of different departments of the Lahore Develop­ment Authority during meeting. The delegation members were apprised about the ongoing development projects in Lahore. Town Planning Wing and Metropolitan Planning Wing officers were also briefed. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa told the delegation that important measures were being taken to control environ­mental pollution in the city, including signal-free corridors, promotion of rooftop gardening, solarization and plantation drives. Focus is on adopt­ing the new initiatives on the lines of the corporate sector to enhance the overall performance.