Naval Chief addresses participants of PN Staff Course

Lahore - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressed the course participants of the 52nd Pakistan Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.

According to a press release received here Thursday, upon arrival at PNWC, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal.

In his address, Admiral Niazi highlighted the formidable challenges of the present era, particularly the rapid pace of technological advancements. He emphasized the importance of adapting the training regime to effectively address these challenges, urging the incorporation of modern education and training tools to enhance the competence of the Navy’s Human Resources, which serve as its backbone.

The Naval Chief provided valuable guidance to the officers, emphasizing the significance of developing their leadership skills and continuously striving for personal improvement. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of ethics and values, as encapsulated in Islam.

Earlier in the day, a panel, of course, members presented a research paper titled “Professional Military Education: Analysis and Way Forward.” Admiral Niazi commended their research work and expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Pakistan Navy War College in honing the skills of the officers to confront the diverse and multifarious challenges they may encounter. As part of his visit, Admiral Niazi inaugurated an advanced War Gaming Simulator at the college. This state-of-the-art simulator, developed indigenously by Pakistan’s Maritime Technological Complex, aims to enhance professional skills and validate war gaming solutions in high-intensity conflict environments.

The Pakistan Navy War College holds a distinguished position as a premier institution of learning within the Pakistan Navy. The participants of the PN Staff Course comprise officers from the Tri-Services of Pakistan, as well as friendly countries, according to Pakistan Navy officials.