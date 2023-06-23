Nawaz expected to return next month

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is anticipated to return to the country next month.

The sources divulged on Friday, Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from London. Nawaz can also leave for Saudi Arabia from the UAE as well.

On the other side, PM Shehbaz will left for London today to meet Nawaz. In this regard, the sources privy to the development said on Thursday the premier had revised his plans for coming back home from France visit. He made the choice to spend three days in London.

The PML-N senior leaders will also attend the meeting, according to the sources.

Both leaders will underscore the country's political situation and discuss issues in line with the elections and caretaker setup.

On Tuesday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

"Decisions have not been taken, but consultations have taken place during my meeting with Nawaz Sharif," Mr Abbasi said in a statement to the media following his meeting with Mr Sharif at Hasan Nawaz's office.

"I also have a friendship with Nawaz Sharif, who is my leader. My meeting with Nawaz Sharif went well. No division exists inside the PML-N ranks," he maintained.

Speaking about the elections, Mr Abbasi stated, "The country's elections should be held in October or November."