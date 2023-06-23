Notorious dacoit killed during ‘encounter’ with police

RAJANPUR - A history-sheeter and senior mem­ber of the notorious Fayyaz Dilani Gang was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange to fire with police at the Meeranpur Darya area on Thursday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ra­janpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad while talking to journalists said that Hakim Hurwani resident of Omerkot who was a senior member of notori­ous Fayyaz Dilani Gang and wanted to police in various cases of murder, kid­napping for ransom, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes. He was ar­rested by the police in an intelligence based operation at Rakhni area of Balochistan during the ongoing grand operation in Kacha area. The criminal was in police custody and was being taken to a place for recovery purpose when his armed accomplices started firing at police party to get their part­ner released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire con­tinued for about 30 minutes. After the exchange of fire, the police found body of Hakim Hurwani who was shot dead by the firing of his own accom­plices. However, the criminals man­aged to escape from the scene by tak­ing advantage of the darkness.

The DPO added that the body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rojhan for autopsy while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.

He further stated that the criminal Hakim Hurwani was wanted to po­lice in 21 heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnap­ping for ransom and others. He was also involved in murder of two per­sons during a kidnapping attempt at Rojhan and also in an attack on po­lice party, he added.