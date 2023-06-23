One killed, five injured over pigeon flying competition

SARGODHA - A man was killed while five others sustained injuries over pigeon flying competition in Khushab area on Thursday. The police said the incident took place at Purana Chowk, Khushab where Muhammad Imran shot dead Ejaz and injured Adnan, Farooq, Muavia, Asadullah and Mohsin over pigeon flying competition.
The police reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.
18 CRIMINALS ARRESTED
Sargodha police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Buksh and others.
The police recovered three motorcycles, 290 litres liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets and valuables from them. Further investigation was underway.
ROBBERS MAKE OFF WITH NINE ANIMALS
Robbers made off with nine cattle heads from a cattle pen in a nearby village on Wednesday late night.
According to police, seven armed people barged into the cattle pen owned by Muhammad Younis in Chak No 159-NB at night, in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station and herd away nine animals at gun point. Shah Nikdur police were investigating.
ACTION AGAINST IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF HOSPITAL WASTE ORDERED
Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to take strict action against private hospitals, laboratories and clinics which were not disposing of the hospital waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).
He also issued orders to lodge the first information report (FIR) against those private doctors who were involved in burning wastes. The commissioner also ordered for registration of the FIRs against scrap collectors and seal their shops as well, who were doing business of hospital waste after conducting survey of scrap shops in four districts.
He issued these orders at Divisional Hospitals Waste Management Committee meeting, held at his office in which DCs of four districs, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, President PMA Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich besides chief executive officers (CEOs) health of four districts also participated.