One killed, five injured over pigeon flying competition

SARGODHA - A man was killed while five others sustained injuries over pigeon fly­ing competition in Khushab area on Thursday. The police said the inci­dent took place at Purana Chowk, Khushab where Muhammad Imran shot dead Ejaz and injured Adnan, Fa­rooq, Muavia, Asadullah and Mohsin over pigeon flying competition.

The police reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

18 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Sargodha police claimed on Thurs­day to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different po­lice stations conducted raids at vari­ous localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Ra­heel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Buksh and others.

The police recovered three motor­cycles, 290 litres liquor, 1.5-kg hash­ish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets and valuables from them. Further in­vestigation was underway.

ROBBERS MAKE OFF WITH NINE ANIMALS

Robbers made off with nine cattle heads from a cattle pen in a nearby village on Wednesday late night.

According to police, seven armed people barged into the cattle pen owned by Muhammad Younis in Chak No 159-NB at night, in the ju­risdiction of Shah Nikdur police sta­tion and herd away nine animals at gun point. Shah Nikdur police were investigating.

ACTION AGAINST IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF HOSPITAL WASTE ORDERED

Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the authorities concerned on Thurs­day to take strict action against pri­vate hospitals, laboratories and clin­ics which were not disposing of the hospital waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also issued orders to lodge the first information report (FIR) against those private doctors who were involved in burning wastes. The commissioner also ordered for registration of the FIRs against scrap collectors and seal their shops as well, who were doing business of hospital waste after conducting sur­vey of scrap shops in four districts.

He issued these orders at Divi­sional Hospitals Waste Management Committee meeting, held at his of­fice in which DCs of four districs, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, President PMA Dr Sikan­dar Hayat Warraich besides chief ex­ecutive officers (CEOs) health of four districts also participated.