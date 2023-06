Pakistan Railways has decided to run three special trains to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid Train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The 2nd train from Karachi to Lahore will start its journey on Tuesday, while the 3rd Special Eid Train will run from Lahore for Karachi on 3rd of next month after Eid-ul-Azha.