Pakistan received $26.6m FDI from China in May

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan received $26.6 million in FDI from China in May last, which is an encouraging gesture from the decades old friendly state, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan received $26.6 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China in May 2023, contributing to a total FDI inflow of $149.6 million for the same month.

The inflow from China in May amounted to $28.1 million, but there were $1.5 million in outflows, resulting in a net FDI of $26.6 million from China. This accounted for 17.1 per cent of Pakistan’s total FDI for the month.

In April 2023, Pakistan received $28.5 million from China, which made up 22.12 per cent of the country’s total FDI of $128.9 million for that month.

From July 2022 to May 2023, Pakistan accumulated $374.3 million in FDI from China. Additionally, Pakistan received $0.5 million in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) from China, bringing the overall investment to $374.8 million during the 11-month period.

Apart from mainland China, Pakistan also obtained $13.2 million in FDI from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in May 2023. From July 2022 to May 2023, FDI from Hong Kong reached $90 million.

During the July-May FY 2023 period, the total FDI in Pakistan amounted to $1.32 billion, with 28.4% of that coming from China.