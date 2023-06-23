Pakistan rejects peace talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday rejected holding peace talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan due to its involvement in killing civilians and security personnel in the country.
“Pakistan will not negotiate with individuals who are responsible for the killing of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said at a weekly press briefing, referring to an earlier statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was responding to queries regarding the statement of the spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid who offered mediation between the Pakistan Government and the TTP.
She further said, “Pakistan and Afghan Interim Government are in constant engagement and dialogue with respect to the terrorist threat that Pakistan faces. Pakistan has clearly articulated its concerns. This is an ongoing process and we hope that steps would be taken to mitigate the terrorist threat.”
“It is important that the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan does not endanger the lives of Pakistani people, Pakistani civilians and personnel of Pakistani law enforcement agencies,” she added.
On the life loss of Pakistanis in the capsized boat off the coast of Greece, the spokesperson said 12 Pakistani nationals were among the 104 survivors, who were in good physical condition.
She said the Greek authorities had recovered 82 bodies, however, the number and identification of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and missing was unconfirmed at the moment. Relevant authorities had started collecting DNA samples from the families of those suspected to be on board.
She said Pakistan’s Ambassador Aamar Aftab and his team at the mission in Greece were working round the clock for the recovery and identification of Pakistani nationals.