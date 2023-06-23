Pakistan rejects peace talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday rejected holding peace talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan due to its in­volvement in killing civilians and security person­nel in the country.

“Pakistan will not negotiate with individuals who are responsible for the killing of Pakistani ci­vilians and law enforcement officials,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said at a weekly press brief­ing, referring to an earlier statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was re­sponding to queries regarding the statement of the spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban govern­ment, Zabihullah Mujahid who offered mediation between the Pakistan Government and the TTP.

She further said, “Pakistan and Afghan Inter­im Government are in constant engagement and dialogue with respect to the terrorist threat that Pakistan faces. Pakistan has clearly articulated its concerns. This is an ongoing process and we hope that steps would be taken to mitigate the terrorist threat.”

“It is important that the threat of terrorism em­anating from Afghanistan does not endanger the lives of Pakistani people, Pakistani civilians and personnel of Pakistani law enforcement agen­cies,” she added.

On the life loss of Pakistanis in the capsized boat off the coast of Greece, the spokesperson said 12 Pakistani nationals were among the 104 survi­vors, who were in good physical condition.

She said the Greek authorities had recovered 82 bodies, however, the number and identification of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and miss­ing was unconfirmed at the moment. Relevant au­thorities had started collecting DNA samples from the families of those suspected to be on board.

She said Pakistan’s Ambassador Aamar Aftab and his team at the mission in Greece were work­ing round the clock for the recovery and identifica­tion of Pakistani nationals.