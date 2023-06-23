Friday, June 23, 2023
Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan grabs U21 Asian Snooker Championship title

STAFF REPORT
June 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan’s teenager Ahsan Ramzan excelled in the U21 Asian Snooker Champion in Tehran and successfully secured another title for Pakistan for the second consecutive year. Previously, the talented youth from Lahore had lifted the IBSF World Championship trophy. In the final of the U21 individual championship held in Tehran, Ahsan defeated the local cueist Milad PouraliDarehchi with a score of 5-2 (48-46, 70-5(41), 61-6(52), 62-29, 30-71, 55-67, 101-27). He reached the final by defeating another Iranian player, Tirdad Azadipour, with a score of 4-2 (76-08, 102-01(69), 3-66(53), 75-35, 14-82(41), 81-14(41)), in the semifinals. Ahsan also had an exciting quarterfinal match against India’s Digvijay Kadian, which he won with a score of 4-3. While Ahsan progressed in the U21 championship, Pakistan suffered a loss in the team event to Team India 2, with a margin of 3-2 in the quarterfinals. 

