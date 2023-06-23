Pakistan, Turkey vow to boost military to military coop

Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters.

ISLAMABAD - A delegation led by General Atil­la Gulan, Commander Turkish Air Force, called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were dis­cussed, says a press release issued here yesterday.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared broad con­tours of PAF’s modernization plan of smart acquisitions from allied coun­tries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy long-standing religious and historic relationship which is manifested through un­precedented strategic partnership. He also reiterated his resolve to fur­ther enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military coopera­tion, strategic alliance and the train­ing domain.

The Air Chief further said, “Pa­kistan values its strong diplomat­ic, economic and defence relation­ship with Türkiye which is based on convergence on all important is­sues relating to regional peace, secu­rity and stability. The two brotherly countries have never left each other stranded in times of need and Paki­stan Air Force will remain commit­ted to providing training and capaci­ty-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.”

The Air Chief further remarked that PAF pilots are playing an active role in training Turkish aircrew on a variety of aircraft, including trainers and fighters.

General Atilla Gulan, Commander Turkish Air Force, commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowl­edged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. He also ex­pressed keen interest in the Nation­al Aerospace Science and Technolo­gy Park which is being spearheaded by Pakistan Air Force, and appreci­ated the unwavering commitment of the Air Chief in making the project a huge success.

The visiting dignitary highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilat­eral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Both the commanders agreed to explore further avenues of bilater­al cooperation including collabo­ration for joint production of mil­itary hardware with special focus on fifth-generation aircraft and un­manned aerial platforms. During his visit, the government of Pakistan conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Atilla Gulan, which is the highest Non-Operational Mili­tary Award, in recognition of further strengthening the brotherly bonds amongst the two nations.

The Turkish Air Force Command­er also visited different installations and technological infrastructure es­tablished at Air Headquarters, Is­lamabad, including PAF’s National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) and PAF’s Cyber Command, where he was briefed about the operational capabilities and ongoing projects of PAF’s mod­ernization drive.