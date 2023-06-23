Pakistan will never forget Chinese role in making CPEC successful: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - To mark the 10- year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and upcoming 12th Joint Cooperation Committee JCC, a curtain raiser event was held on Thursday here.
The event was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Secretary Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist of Pakistan who is also Executive Director of CPEC Dr Nadeem Javaid, Chinese Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Pang Chunxue, Chinese state-owned enterprises’ representatives and representatives from various ministries.
The CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. Under the 10-year celebrations, several events are being conducted by the CPEC Secretariat in collaboration with the planning ministry which include international conferences, academic sessions, cultural shows and others across the country.
Speaking at the occasion, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that this year marks the successful decade of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) & its flagship CPEC project.
Mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in one year, said Ahsan Iqbal, while criticizing the previous government which delicately delayed the CPEC projects, as a result, Pakistan faced problems.
“The people of Pakistan will never forget the contribution of the Chinese to make the CPEC successful,” he added, while appreciating the contribution of Chinese officials, workers to execute the CPEC during this whole journey which started in 2013 and still continues.
Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue, emphasized in her speech that the China-Pakistan relationship has profound historical roots, solid public support, and strong practical needs. Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is steadfastly advancing the process of Chinese modernization. China will provide new opportunities for the development of countries including Pakistan, with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization, she remarked.
She further stated that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI proposed by President Xi Jinping, and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the CPEC. With the joint efforts of both sides, CPEC has achieved fruitful outcomes, covering areas of industry, agriculture, IT, disaster prevention and mitigation made significant contributions to promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development, upgrading Pakistan’s infrastructure, improving Pakistani people’s well-being, enhancing people to people contact and deepening regional connectivity.?etc.
It is noted that so far 13 power generation projects with a total installed capacity of 8,020 MW & one HVDC transmission line with evacuation capacity of 4,000 MW have achieved their commercial operation. One energy project namely 884 MW Sukki-Kinari HPP which is expected to be completed in July 2024. In addition, 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydro Power projects, 1,124 MW Kohala, and 300 MW Gwadar Coal Power Project are in pipeline.