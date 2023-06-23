Pakistan will never forget Chinese role in making CPEC successful: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - To mark the 10- year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and upcoming 12th Joint Coop­eration Committee JCC, a curtain raiser event was held on Thursday here.

The event was attended by Feder­al Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Secre­tary Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist of Pakistan who is also Executive Director of CPEC Dr Na­deem Javaid, Chinese Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Pang Chunxue, Chinese state-owned enterprises’ representatives and representatives from various ministries.

The CPEC enters a significant mile­stone as it celebrates a decade of remark­able achievements in fostering econom­ic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. Under the 10-year celebrations, several events are be­ing conducted by the CPEC Secretariat in collaboration with the planning ministry which include international conferences, academic sessions, cultural shows and others across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Federal Minis­ter Ahsan Iqbal said that this year marks the successful decade of Belt and Road Ini­tiative (BRI) & its flagship CPEC project.

Mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in one year, said Ahsan Iqbal, while criticizing the pre­vious government which delicately de­layed the CPEC projects, as a result, Pa­kistan faced problems.

“The people of Pakistan will never for­get the contribution of the Chinese to make the CPEC successful,” he added, while appreciating the contribution of Chinese officials, workers to execute the CPEC during this whole journey which started in 2013 and still continues.

Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunx­ue, emphasized in her speech that the China-Pakistan relationship has pro­found historical roots, solid public sup­port, and strong practical needs. Un­der the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is steadfastly advanc­ing the process of Chinese moderniza­tion. China will provide new opportu­nities for the development of countries including Pakistan, with new accom­plishments in Chinese modernization, she remarked.

She further stated that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI proposed by President Xi Jinping, and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the CPEC. With the joint efforts of both sides, CPEC has achieved fruitful out­comes, covering areas of industry, ag­riculture, IT, disaster prevention and mitigation made significant contribu­tions to promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development, upgrading Pa­kistan’s infrastructure, improving Pa­kistani people’s well-being, enhancing people to people contact and deepening regional connectivity.?etc.

It is noted that so far 13 power gener­ation projects with a total installed ca­pacity of 8,020 MW & one HVDC trans­mission line with evacuation capacity of 4,000 MW have achieved their com­mercial operation. One energy proj­ect namely 884 MW Sukki-Kinari HPP which is expected to be completed in July 2024. In addition, 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydro Power projects, 1,124 MW Kohala, and 300 MW Gwadar Coal Pow­er Project are in pipeline.