Taking notice of the lack of passport offices in the country, the PDM government has decided to provide this facility in 30 centres of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for public convenience. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, one counter in the Islamabad region, 12 in Lahore, two in Karachi, six in Multan, three in Sargodha, and five counters are being set up in ID card offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate this programme on June 10. Three months ago, taking notice of the lack of passport offices, he directed NADRA to open counters in ID card centres.

The book mentioned is a continuation of the series. In the last two decades, including the establishment of NADRA, the process of issuing national identity cards and passports has become secure and simplified to a great extent, with the main objective of eliminating transparency and falsification of personal information. Similarly, Seeing the growing need, NADRA started issuing passports through an internet app for the citizens of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore in 2016, and last year its scope was extended to the entire country; however, because a large part of the population is illiterate, it is difficult to get this facility.

The establishment of 30 passport counters in ID card offices is an effective measure, but this number is still insufficient to cater to the entire population. Moving to the Tehsil level by building upon the District-level initiative would serve as the ideal step in the right direction.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.