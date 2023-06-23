“Too few people understand a really good sandwich.”

–James Beard

Sandwiches were first created back in 1762 in England. Most food historians agree that it was the product of John Montagu who was known for being a problematic gambler because he used to spend hours upon hours at the card table betting his money away. During one of his plays, the worked up an appetite and requested something from the kitchen that he could eat with his hands and without getting out of his seat. He was brought a sandwich which then way two pieces of bread with meat in the middle. From that day onwards, sandwiches were made throughout the country. They took some time to reach America and the first sandwich was featured in an American cookbook in 1815.