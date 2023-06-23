PCB Chairman election set to take place on 27th  

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the date for the elections of the new Chairman in a press release on Thursday. The elections for the PCB chairman are set to be held on Tuesday (June 27) here at the PCB headquarters. After the departments and service organisations have submitted their nominations, the election schedule will be published. Departments and service organisations have been contacted by the Election Commission office to nominate representatives. The PCB received the letter and the notification from the IPC Ministry which states, “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate.” Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also Acting Chair of PCB, has established the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the 2014 PCB Constitution and the aforementioned letter and notification. The formation of the PCB Board of Governors now stands as follows: Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee), Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), NBP, SBP, SNGPL, SSGC, Presidents of Larkana Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Bahawalpur Region and Hyderabad Region. Shahzad Rana also said: “The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities,” Rana said.