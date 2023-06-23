PCB’s Administration

The constant shuffling within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the resulting policy reversals have become a recurring issue, impacting the game and tarnishing our reputation in the cricketing world. It is high time we bring light to these challenges. Rather than appointing individuals based on political affiliations, we need leaders with a deep understanding of the game and its global dynamics. Both the government and the PCB must prioritise continuity and build upon the efforts of previous administrations to overcome the detrimental effects of political interference and maintain stability. This approach will ensure a long-term vision that transcends political cycles.

The upheaval and policy reversals isolate us and undermine our standing in the cricket community. By fostering collaboration and showcasing our commitment to the game, we can strengthen our position and create opportunities for growth and development. Establishing strong relationships with international cricket bodies and other nations is crucial.

A key example of the repercussions of instability is the recent rejection of the Hybrid model for the Asia Cup by Mr. Ashraf. While the model may not have been perfect, it was a solution devised by the previous administration to navigate the challenges posed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Such abrupt rejections and policy reversals hinder our ability to foster healthy relationships with other cricketing nations, jeopardising the future of cricket in Pakistan in an already hostile environment.

To secure a promising future for cricket, the PCB must break free from the cycle of shuffling and prioritise stable and visionary leadership. This will enable us to navigate the complexities of the game while maintaining healthy relationships with other cricketing nations. By avoiding knee-jerk reactions and embracing a long-term approach, we can ensure the longevity and success of cricket in our country.

It is crucial for the Government and the PCB to address the challenges posed by political interference and policy reversals. By prioritising continuity, appointing leaders based on their cricketing expertise, and fostering strong relationships with international cricket bodies, we can overcome these challenges. Building bridges, fostering collaboration, and showcasing our commitment to the game will not only strengthen our position but also create opportunities for growth and development.