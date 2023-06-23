Peshawar mayor assures transparency in metropolitan maps

Peshawar - Mayor Haji Zubair Ali of Peshawar reiterated his commitment to transparency in the capital metropolitan maps, emphasizing the importance of providing relief to the masses. In a groundbreaking move, map owners appeared before the Mayor for the first time to discuss the possibility of paying additional fees. Out of the 29 commercial maps submitted in the East Zone, 25 were approved, while the remaining four failed to meet the required rules and regulations.

In the West Zone, a total of 63 residential maps were approved, with only five maps being rejected due to non-compliance with the stipulated guidelines. In light of the successful approval of the maps, a meeting was convened by Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, which included Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Waqas Ali Shah, Director of Administration HR Owais Khan, Director of East Rehman Khattak, Director of West Hidayatullah, Chief Building Inspector East Zone Faiz Muhammad, Chief Building Inspectors West Zone, Adnan Ahmad, Amir Zaib, and the map owners.

In another development, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair instructed the acceleration of work on the ongoing ‘Peshawar Beautification Project’. During his weekly visit to the project sites, the Commissioner inspected the Hayatabad Jogging Track and other projects underway at University Town.

Muhammad Adeel, the Project Engineer, briefed Commissioner Zubair on the progress of the ongoing work. Adeel expressed confidence that all projects under the ‘Peshawar Beautification Project’ were being executed transparently, and he anticipated their completion within the set time frame of Uplift Program Phase 2.

Satisfied with the pace of work, Commissioner Zubair urged further expedited construction efforts. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during the construction phase, taking into account the inconvenience faced by the public.