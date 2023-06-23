PHC grants PTI leaders one-day bail

Peshawar - Three key leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Speaker Asad Qaiser, and former general secretary Asad Umar, have been granted one-day bail by the Peshawar High Court.

The judge also told them to go to the competent court in Islamabad. Complaints against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were filed at the Tarnool police station in Islamabad, while cases against Asad Qaiser were filed at the Sangjani police station.

Rioting and Section 144 violations were charged in these incidents. They sought redress from the Peshawar High Court after their bail applications were denied by the lower court in Islamabad.

During the bail hearing, Peshawar High Court’s Justice Waqar Ahmed directed the police not to arrest anyone on the court grounds. The court ordered the three leaders to appear in court in Islamabad the next day. Furthermore, the court injunction bans the arrest of the three leaders until the time limit has passed.