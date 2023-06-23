Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHC grants PTI leaders one-day bail

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Three key leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Speaker Asad Qaiser, and former general secretary Asad Umar, have been granted one-day bail by the Peshawar High Court.

The judge also told them to go to the competent court in Islamabad. Complaints against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were filed at the Tarnool police station in Islamabad, while cases against Asad Qaiser were filed at the Sangjani police station.

Rioting and Section 144 violations were charged in these incidents. They sought redress from the Peshawar High Court after their bail applications were denied by the lower court in Islamabad.

During the bail hearing, Peshawar High Court’s Justice Waqar Ahmed directed the police not to arrest anyone on the court grounds. The court ordered the three leaders to appear in court in Islamabad the next day. Furthermore, the court injunction bans the arrest of the three leaders until the time limit has passed.

Eco-journalists explore most modern waste water treatment, recycle plants

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023