PHDEC conducts webinar on ‘Value-added products of tomato’

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a webinar on the topic of ‘Value-added products of tomato’ on 21st June, 2023. Pakistan had around 55-thousand-hectare area and 600,000 tons production of tomatoes in 2021-2022. Though tomato is grown throughout the country, its production is mainly concentrated in Sindh and Balochistan. These two provinces contribute around 70% of the tomato production in the country.

Considering the importance, there is a need to intervene in tomato production. The expert from the local agriculture department educated the smallholders of tomatoes. Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant Manager Agri-Products PHDEC, welcomed the participants by highlighting the latest developments at PHDEC including the full-throttle implementation of PHDEC’s 3-year plan which includes capacity building of stakeholders and infrastructure development. He briefed the audience regarding the mandate and scope of PHDEC. Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri-Products PHDEC, welcomed all participants of the webinar (growers, processors, exporters, and academic circles) and extended thanks for attending the webinar. He briefed that the purpose of the webinar is to address the issues related to production, prospects, and challenges of value-added products of tomatoes and seek out guidance from technical experts to resolve these issues.

Abdul Rahim Khan, Senior Scientist from Post-Harvest Institute, AARI Faisalabad began by sharing the province-wise production in all four provinces of Pakistan with Balochistan taking the lead in tomato production. In the year 2020-21, Balochistan produced 241,342 metric tons of tomatoes with a 35.4% share in the total production. Tomato is a Rabi crop and is sown from November to March/April. In a 2010 study conducted by the Institute of Plant Pathology, University of Punjab, it was found that around 25-30% of post-harvest losses occur during packaging.

He also mentioned that there are three maturity stages which include the developmental stage, commercial maturity stage and over-maturity stage. Tomato in the farm is found in green, yellow and red color. Tomato is a perishable crop and as a result of its high moisture content, it has short shelf life of about 48 hours under tropical conditions therefore its value-addition is necessary. He also mentioned the following methods to enhance shelf-life which include field heat removal, corrugated or plastic packaging, cold storage, CA storage, and quarantine treatment. He also mentioned that the majority of tomatoes are made into juice which is condensed into a paste. The paste is then processed into various other products through aseptic processing. The shelf-life of tomatoes is also enhanced by placing them on a thin cotton cloth and drying them in the sunlight.

Athar Khokhar, CEO PHDEC thanked all the participants and said that PHDEC is ready to support the growers and farmers and will keep on conducting online and physical activities to give boost to the horticulture industry of Pakistan. Khawar Nadeem informed the participants about PHDEC’s upcoming activities besides capacity-building workshops, & webinars and assured that PHDEC is available for any kind of guidance and facilitation to the stakeholders. Growers, processors, exporters, and members from the academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of tomato value-addition, prospects and challenges.