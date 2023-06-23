PM Shehbaz urges international community to ensure equitable resource allocation

In order to achieve lasting peace and tranquilly throughout the world, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the international community to develop a plan for the fair, equitable, and wise distribution of resources.

Addressing the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, the premier said, "If we come out with a fair, comfortable, and judicious formula of distribution of financial resources, the world will never be in peace".

Giving details about the destruction caused by climate-induced devastating floods in Pakistan, the premier said, "Last year we had the most devastated floods in Pakistan, which completely changed our lifestyle."

He said 33 million people were affected, and millions of acres of standing crops were washed away.

PM Shehbaz said 1700 people died in general. Half a million animals were drowned, and two million houses were either completely demolished or partially damaged.

The prime minister said, "Now we have to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from our pockets with our scarcity of resources and provide money to the flood affected people of the country".

He also expressed gratitude to friendly countries for their valuable and timely response and contribution.

PM Shehbaz said there are tensions around the globe, but saving humanity from suffering is also essential

He also lauded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for visiting Pakistan to personally witness the on ground realities and visit the relief camps in different far-flung areas of Pakistan.

The prime minister also hailed French President Emanuel Macron for holding the summit to highlight the sufferings of developing countries due to the impacts of climate change and poverty.