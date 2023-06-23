PM urges overseas Pakistanis to expose anti-state propaganda over 9/5 attacks

In line with 9/5 attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday encouraged the overseas Pakistanis to play their role to expose the anti-state propaganda.

The prime minister informed the expatriates the May 9 arsonists were disseminating false information to incite people abroad during a meeting with representatives of the Pakistani community in France.

He said that the Pakistanis living abroad were the country's ambassadors and an asset, adding their contributions to the country's progress were praiseworthy.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz reminded the world leaders of earlier commitments they made at the COP 27 Summit to rescue the developing nations from multi-disasters.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said as part of his interactions during the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, he drew world leaders' attention to the exogenous shocks that created polycrisis for developing countries like Pakistan.

He said these shocks resulted in stalling growth, supply chain disruptions caused commodity prices to soar, leading to back-breaking inflation and then extreme weather events precipitated unprecedented floods that cost Pakistan $30 billion in losses.

"The international community should deliver on the commitments they made at the COP 27 in Sharm al-Sheikh, including the operationalisation of Loss & Damage Fund on the principle of equity; provision of grants that don't increase indebtedness of developing countries; enabling climate-vulnerable countries to access the Fund on the basis of a climate vulnerability index."

The inability to bridge the financing gaps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) coupled with the cost of realising climate goals is inflicting a heavy cost on the world, running into trillions of dollars annually.

The world should use present economic and climate turbulence as an opportunity for course correction. The starting point could be rethinking the global financial architecture where IFIs design their programs to be pro-growth and aligned with SDGs & climate justice goals.

"The world faces a moment of truth. Let us all vow to rise to the challenge hand in hand in a spirit of solidarity & compassion," the premier said in the tweet.