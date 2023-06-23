PML-N, NP express resolve to extend political cooperation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and the National Party (NP) on Friday declared their intention to extend their political collaboration.

A NP delegation led by former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch called on Maryam, during which the matters in line with the country’s political situation were highlighted.

On this occasion, Maryam believed that her party placed a great value on Balochistan and its people.

She lavished praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz has always worked in line with the progress of Balochistan. The Balochistan’s progress is vital for the sake of the overall country’s development.”