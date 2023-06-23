Police arrest 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested two accused namely Ehsan and Sabeel and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Shalimar police arrested an accused namely Umer Zaib involved in illegally selling petrol.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Yasir Mehmood and recovered 507 gram heroin from his possession. The Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Touseef Khan involved in illegally gas refilling.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Ullah and recovered 2400 gram hashish from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Bilal Hussain and Umer Shahzad and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Umar Nisar and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Koral police team arrested two accused namely Umar Saeed and Tapteel Ur Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, the Shams Colony police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif involved in illegally gas refilling. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad and recovered 590 gram hashish from his possession. The Shehzad Town police arrested two accused namely Sheraz Ahmed and Abid and recovered 220 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

During the ongoing crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders from various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Also, Sumbal police station team has arrested five wanted members of a former jailbird criminal gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered weapons with ammunition, dagger and motorbike used in crime from their possession, he mentioned.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

According to the details, a Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of a criminal gang. The accused were identified as Abdul Raheem, Meer Baz, Rajwali Sufiyan Butt and Sanaullah.

Police team also recovered weapons with ammunition, dagger, iron punch and motorbike used in crime from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

He further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.