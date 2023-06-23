Police nab four with narcotics

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police have arrested four accused and recovered nearly five ki­logrammes of Hashish from their possession in anti-crime operations in Sinawan and Mehmood Kot police areas of the district, said a police spokesperson here on Thursday. In compliance with the orders of District Police Office (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar, Station House Officer (SHO) Mehm­ood Kot inspector Hubdar Khan carried out operations against the proclaimed of­fenders and arrested two criminals including Ansar and Subedar and recov­ered 2,195 grams of Hash­ish from their possession. SHO Sinawan also carried out operations and arrested two accused with an over­all recovery of 2,760 grams of Hashish including 1,560 grams recovered from ac­cused Irfan Arain and 1,200 grams from Azam Gurmani. The police spokesperson said that a total of 4,955 grams of Hashish was recov­ered, adding cases had been registered and investiga­tions were in progress.