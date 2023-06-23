Police nab four with narcotics

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police have arrested four accused and recovered nearly five kilogrammes of Hashish from their possession in anti-crime operations in Sinawan and Mehmood Kot police areas of the district, said a police spokesperson here on Thursday. In compliance with the orders of District Police Office (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar, Station House Officer (SHO) Mehmood Kot inspector Hubdar Khan carried out operations against the proclaimed offenders and arrested two criminals including Ansar and Subedar and recovered 2,195 grams of Hashish from their possession. SHO Sinawan also carried out operations and arrested two accused with an overall recovery of 2,760 grams of Hashish including 1,560 grams recovered from accused Irfan Arain and 1,200 grams from Azam Gurmani. The police spokesperson said that a total of 4,955 grams of Hashish was recovered, adding cases had been registered and investigations were in progress.