Pre-Hajj flight operation concludes  

ISLAMABAD - The pre-Hajj flight operation concluded at Islamabad (IIAP) and Multan (MIAP) airports, informed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) HQ spokesman on Thursday.

Under Road to Makkah program, 26000 Hajj pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia by 79 flights operated by PIA, Saudi Airlines, Airblue and Serene Airline, he said. He added Saudi authorities expressed special thanks for all the support/ facilities extended to them by Pakistan to make this project successful. Another 11000 pilgrims passed through the Islamabad Airport for the holy land aboard private flights.

From Multan’s MIAP, a total of 7944 Hajj pilgrims departed on 28 scheduled flights. Of these, 6457 travelled on 20 scheduled flights under government Hajj scheme and 11 more scheduled flights took 1487 private pilgrims to Hijaz e Muqadas.