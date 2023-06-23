Pre-monsoon rains spell most likely from Sunday: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm expected in upper and central parts of the countries with occasional gaps from June 25-30 will subside the prevailing heat wave conditions. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the moist currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on June 25. Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24 (night) to June 30 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from June 26-29, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.