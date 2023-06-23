Pre-monsoon rains spell most likely from Sunday: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pre-monsoon rains with dust thunder­storm expected in up­per and central parts of the countries with oc­casional gaps from June 25-30 will subside the prevailing heat wave conditions. According to the Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD), the moist currents were pen­etrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in up­per parts of the country on June 25. Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galli­yat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kash­mir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swa­bi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gu­jrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24 (night) to June 30 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower with iso­lated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Mu­sakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Wa­ziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from June 26-29, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Lar­kana on June 27/28.