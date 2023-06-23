Problematic Opinions

The ill-conceived letter by the Higher Education Commission in Pakistan’s Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail, is yet another indication of how leading experts in important positions have problematic views. Having differing views is not the issue, it is also the fact that individuals like Dr Lodhi also try and enforce those on those that fall within their ambit.

As the central institution that handles higher education, one would assume that those leading it would be well-placed to not make decisions that look to impose only one perspective of our religious identity while suppressing cultural forms of expression. However, as is clear from Dr Lodhi’s letter, the selection process for the Executive Director might need a review, and those at the top perhaps must be taught the importance of extracurricular activities and exposure to diverse cultures to fall in line with the modern expectations of higher education.

The fact that the institution first looked to police non-academic activities in school, while claiming that they take away from academic rigour, and then attempting to speak about what does or does not tarnish the country’s image in the same breath is beyond belief. The contradiction there would normally be picked up by someone with academic and critical training, but that might also be lacking in the higher education body’s top leadership.

Even the backtracking by the HEC on this letter—following the very public backlash—indicates that it made a value judgement beyond its ambit, and later scrambled to cover up its own mess. Anyone that believes that extracurricular activities should be policed by the HEC or that cultural diversity goes against the values of tolerance or the image of the country, does not deserve to be in a leadership position of an institution that governs higher education in the country. A reversal of the HEC’s letter is not enough, it is hoped that the government looks to appoint more professional and capable officials at the top in the future. We need progressive and more educated experts in leadership positions for the system at large to improve.