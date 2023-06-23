Protest against lawlessness in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of workers of social organisations and civil society held demonstration here on Thursday evening outside the local press club to protest against growing narcotic business and lawlessness in the district. Led by Wajid Leghari, protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the district administration while demanding the higher authorities to take immediate notice of growing narcotic business and lawlessness in the district. Speaking at the protesters Wajid Leghari has strongly condemned the district administration for allowing such above kind of illegal business and growing crime activities. He blamed that police officers were patronizing the narcotic peddlers including Gutka and mainpuri and so-called journalists as result more than population had forced to use illegal and unhealthy narcotics. He deplored that despite pointation and strict directives of I.G.Sindh no any authority ready here to stop the above illegal business and apprehend the involved culprits in crimes. He said that streets crime and robberies had increased due to inefficiency of the local police while police officials had involved allegedly in sale of narcotics. He regretted that despite pointation of narcotic peddlers and Gutka manufacturers no action was being taken by police as police had already involved in this illegal business. He urged the chief justice Sindh high court, Sindh IG, district and sessions judges and other authorities to take immediate notice into this matter ensure eliminating the factories of Gutka and main puri, arresting of the involved culprits and salesmen, reduce the crime activities by taking stern action against anti social elements and punish them exemplary.